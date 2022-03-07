Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In March 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021 are doing now in March 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $96.01 Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $93.13 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $72.48 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $50.08 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $46.44 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $30.65 Mew VMAX 114/264: $29.87 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $28.40 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $24.93 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $19.31 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $15.94 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $14.98 Genesect V Full Art 254/264: $12.98 Elesa's Sparkle Full Art Trainer Supporter 260/264: $12.75 Shiny Flaaffy Gold Secret Rare 280/264: $12.70 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $12.08 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $10.72 Elesa's Sparkle Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 275/264: $10.49 Grass Energy Gold Secret Rare 283/264: $9.61 Training Court Gold Secret Rare 282/264: $8.91

Espeon takes the lead once again, surpassing Gengar to become to top chase card of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. This isn't surprising. Gengar is hugely popular, yes, but both Mew and Espeon are generally seen as more popular. The only reason Mew isn't the chase card of the set is that the VMAX Alternate Art wasn't received very warmly due to the artwork closely resembling a standard VMAX.

The Pokémon TCG scalping crisis is done and dusted, with prices of sealed produce and singles dropping. Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike mostly remains steady just because prices were already low. Mew VMAX Alternate Art and Rainbow Rare both fell $8 while the standard Mew VMAX remains steady at quite a high value for a standard VMAX. I'd hold off on that one, but as for the rest of the cards? I don't see the cards ranked under spot #8 getting much lower. I personally pulled the trigger and completed this set by purchasing the remaining singles and think it'd be a fine time to go for it.