Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In March 2023

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in March 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $172.66 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $149.76 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $89.24 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $42.81 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $39.59 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $30.04 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $27.81 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $24.93 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $16.00 Greedent V Alternate Art 257/264: $13.11 Gengar VMAX 157/264: $10.66 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $9.18 Genesect V Full Art 254/264: $8.99 Greedent VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 272/264: $7.98 Boltund VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 267/264: $7.37

For the past few months, two Alternate Arts have been competing for the top slot and remained within cents of each other. Now, one has pulled ahead while the other has dropped. Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare is up over $170 in value now, while Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare has dropped $20 over the past month. Let's watch to see if this remains the case in the coming months.