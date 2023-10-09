Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Fusion Strike, gengar, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Fusion Strike In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Mew and Gengar-themed Sword & Shield - Fusion Strike in October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, which came out in November 2021, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 271/264: $199.30 Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 270/264: $129.90 Mew VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 269/264: $64.14 Mew V Alternate Art 251/264: $30.65 Mew VMAX Rainbow Rare Secret Rare 269/264: $27.59 Inteleon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare 266/264: $26.17 Celebi V Alternate Art 245/264: $23.51 Genesect V Alternate Art 255/264: $16.54 Mew V Full Art 250/264: $8.57 Fire Energy Gold Secret Rare 284/264: $7.96

Gengar VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare dips under $200 this month, but not as a result of a huge fall. It dropped $3 total. We do see a $10 drop for the second biggest card in the set, Espeon VMAX Alternate Art Secret Rare. After a slight increase in value, we see Celebi V Alternate Art drop $4.

