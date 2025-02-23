Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin in February 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Lost Zone-themed set Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in February 2025.

Article Summary Explore the fluctuating market values of the Pokémon TCG: Lost Origin set as of February 2025.

Giratina V Alternate Art's value skyrockets, emerging as a top card from Sword & Shield era.

Discover trends in Lost Origin's Trainer Gallery subset; Pikachu cards gain notable value.

Analyze the growing collector interest in Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market insights.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in February 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $502.07 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 180/196: $133.19 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $32.20 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/196: $20.60 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 184/196: $16.90 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 212/196: $10.51 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $10.28 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $7.90 Kyurem VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/196: $6.30 Hisuian Zoroark VSTAR Rainbow Rare 203/196: $6.12

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $59.73 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $50.02 Pikachu Character Rare TG05/TC30: $19.24 Gengar Character Rare TG06/TC30: $15.49 Charizard Character Rare TG03/TC30: $13.50

Ope! Watch out now. We have a big jump in value for the set's chase card. Giratina V Alternate Art has increased in value by $200 since we last reported on this set. It is now the third most valuable card of the Sword & Shield era after Umbreon VMAX Alt Art and the Rayquaza VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. We are also seeing increases, albeit less major, in Aerodactyl V Alternate Art, Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare, Pikachu V Character Super Rare, and Pikachu Character Rare.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

