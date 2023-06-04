Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: giratina, Lost Origin, pokemon, pokemon cards, Pokemon TCG

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Lost Origin In June 2023

Pokémon TCG Value Watch observes Sword & Shield - Lost Origin in June 2023 in hopes to warn collectors about the Giratina V Alt Art card.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Lost Origin, which came out in September 2022, are doing now in June 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Lost Origin with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Giratina V Alternate Art 186/196: $318.97 Aerodactyl V Alternate Art 186/196: $116.51 Rotom V Alternate Art 186/196: $41.57 Galarian Perrserker V Alternate Art 186/196: $33.18 Giratina VSTAR Rainbow Rare 186/196: $22.00 Giratina VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 186/196: $17.92 Aerodactyl VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/196: $11.45 Giratina V Full Art 186/196: $10.65 Hisuian Goodra VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/196: $10.32 Colress's Experiment Full Art Trainer Supporter 190/196: $10.30

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare TG17/TC30: $40.57 Pikachu V Character Super Rare TG16/TC30: $29.47 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter TG24/TC30: $9.36 Pikachu VMAX Black & Gold TG29/TC30: $9.08 Mew VMAX Black & Gold TG30/TC30: $8.60

The Giratina V Alternate Art has lost a few dollars of value after a stretch of seemingly exponential rise. While it still remains the second-highest valued chase card of the Sword & Shield era, at least we don't see it ballooning to the level of Umbreon VMAX Alt Art from Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies. With that card, every time I check back it seems as if it has gained another $50 in value, which is exactly what completionist collectors don't want for their cards.

On that note, we have good news for the Trainer Gallery subset. The Pikachu VMAX Character Super Rare is finally dropping in value! It lost $10 this month, which was 1/5th of its overall value. That is a good indication that it will drop more.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

