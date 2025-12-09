Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Prismatic Evolutions, Scarlet & Violet

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Prismatic Evolutions in December 2025

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Prismatic Evolutions in December 2025.

Article Summary Track top-valued Pokémon TCG cards from Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions in December 2025.

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare leads the set with a market value over $1,000 on TCGPlayer.

Eeveelutions dominate collector demand, outshining other high-value cards in the set this month.

Card values are trending down, making now a critical time for Pokémon TCG collectors to watch closely.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become increasingly difficult to obtain, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice, but rather a way to help collectors understand the trajectory of a card's availability, so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, which came out in January 2025, are doing now in December 2025.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolutions, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare 161/131: $1,049.99 Sylveon ex Special Illustration Rare 156/131: $326.72 Leafeon ex Special Illustration Rare 144/131: $264.97 Espeon ex Special Illustration Rare 155/131: $201.15 Glaceon ex Special Illustration Rare 150/131: $198.87 Vaporeon ex Special Illustration Rare 149/131: $192.19 Roaring Moon ex Special Illustration Rare 162/131: $173.40 Flareon ex Special Illustration Rare 146/131: $160.69 Jolteon ex Special Illustration Rare 153/131: $157.61 Eevee ex Special Illustration Rare 167/131: $112.47 Ceruledge ex Special Illustration Rare 147/131: $103.54 Dragapult ex Special Illustration Rare 165/131: $92.96 Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 166/131: $71.95 Bloodmoon Ursaluna ex Special Illustration Rare 168/131: $63.84 Umbreon (Master Ball Reverse Holo) 059/131: $61.26

Umbreon ex Special Illustration Rare is down another $100. It seems that, while Scarlet & Violet – Prismatic Evolution functions as a terrific sequel to Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, it was always going to come in second to that monster set when it comes to long-term value. Roaring Moon, ex Special Illustration Rare, as predicted, is down about $80 this month. While it's a cool card, this set will likely remain an Eeveelution-led collector's market. There was no chance this card would keep outperforming multiple Eeveelutions.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!