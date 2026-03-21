Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Evolving Skies, pokemon, pokemon cards, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Evolving Skies in March 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Eeveelution-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Evolving Skies in March 2026.

Article Summary Track the latest market values of top Pokémon TCG: Evolving Skies cards as of March 2026

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art continues to dominate, hitting over $1,700 in value

Rayquaza, Dragonite, and Eeveelution Alternate Arts remain highly sought-after cards

Minimal price shifts in most chase cards, with steady demand keeping values strong

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become harder to get, it seems the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but rather a way to help collectors understand a card's availability trajectory so Pokémon TCG completionists like me know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, which came out in August 2021, are doing now in March 2026.

Here are the top-valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art 215/203: $1,738.17 Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art 218/203: $679.38 Dragonite V Alternate Art 192/203: $364.17 Sylveon VMAX Alternate Art 212/203: $321.40 Leafeon VMAX Alternate Art 205/203: $321.08 Umbreon V Alternate Art 189/203: $304.19 Rayquaza V Alternate Art 194/203: $282.84 Glaceon VMAX Alternate Art 209/203: $244.10 Espeon V Alternate Art 180/203: $207.33 Sylveon V Alternate Art 184/203: $142.31 Leafeon V Alternate Art 167/203: $112.79 Glaceon V Alternate Art 175/203: $109.30 Rayquaza VMAX Rainbow Rare 217/203: $69.44 Umbreon VMAX Rainbow Rare 214/203: $59.34 Noivern V Alternate Art 196/203: $54.49

Finally, we have a month with minimal movement on Umbreon VMAX Alternate Art, which has just seen $40 of growth since we last checked in. Currently, the cheapest TCGPlayer listings are lightly played and damaged options between $925 and $1,300… which, when you look closer, end up being Chinese-language cards. It doesn't seem that this card will see a notable drop anytime soon.

Rayquaza VMAX Alternate Art is up $22, and Espeon V Alternate Art is up $20. The other chase cards in this set didn't see major growth or loss.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

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