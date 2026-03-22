Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Memories in Motion, pokemon, Tinkatink

Pokémon GO Announces Shiny Tinkatink Community Day For April

Tinkatink will shine for the first time in Pokémon GO during April 2026 Community Day, which will introduce Tinkaton's Gigaton Hammer move.

Article Summary Tinkatink Community Day in Pokémon GO is set for April 11, 2026, featuring its Shiny debut.

Evolve Tinkatink during the event to get Tinkaton with the powerful Gigaton Hammer move.

Enjoy bonuses like 2× Candy, 3× Stardust, extra trades, and boosted Tinkatink spawns at Lure Modules.

Special Research for $1.99 offers exclusive Tinkatink encounters, rewards, and goodies.

Tinkatink has been announced as the focus of April 2026 Community Day in Pokémon GO. Tinkatink will make its Shiny debut during the event. Let's get into the details.

Here are the full details for Tinkatink Community Day, the newly announced April 2026 event in Pokémon GO:

Date and time : Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time

: Saturday, April 11, 2026, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time Featured Pokémon : Tinkatink with its Shiny form debuting with boosted Shiny odds

: Tinkatink with its Shiny form debuting with boosted Shiny odds Special moves : Evolve Tinkatuff (Tinkatink's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Tinkaton that knows the Charged Attack Gigaton Hammer. The stats are: Trainer Battles: 130 power Gyms and raids: 300 power

: Evolve Tinkatuff (Tinkatink's Evolution) during the event or up to four hours afterwards to get a Tinkaton that knows the Charged Attack Gigaton Hammer. The stats are: Community Day Special Research Storyline : A $1.99 Special Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: For US$1.99 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access the Tinkatink Community Day–exclusive Special Research. Complete this research for even more rewards, including the following. 3 encounters with Tinkatink that have a Special Background Additional encounters with Tinkatink 1 Premium Battle Pass 1 Rare Candy XL And even more goodies! Stay tuned for when tickets for the Special Research go live. Don't forget: You're now able to purchase and gift tickets to any of your friends that you've achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. To gift a ticket, tap the Special Research ticket in the in-game shop, then tap the Gift button instead of the Buy button. Tickets are nonrefundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Please note that this Special Research will not include an in-game medal and will not feature a story.

: A $1.99 Special Research will be available in the shop. Here is what Niantic has to say about this questline: Event bonuses : 2× Candy for catching Pokémon. 3× Stardust for catching Pokémon. 2× chance for Trainers level 31 and up to receive Candy XL from catching Pokémon. Incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense) activated during the event will last for three hours. Photobombs in GO Snapshots Lure Modules will last for one hour and may attract the featured Pokémon. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this bonus will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. One additional Special Trade can be made for a maximum of two for the day. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this bonus will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Trades will require 50% less Stardust. While most bonuses are only active during the three-hour event period, this bonus will be active from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time. Lure Module Bonus: From 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. local time, Tinkatink will have a very high chance of appearing at PokéStops with active regular Lure Modules. Tinkatink attracted to regular Lure Modules will still have an increased chance to be Shiny and may have a Special Background. That's more chances to encounter the featured Pokémon even after the event hours! Field Research: Stardust, Ultra Balls, encounters with Tinkatink that may be Shiny or have a rare Special Background.

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