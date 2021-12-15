Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In December 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in December 2021.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $38.29 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $28.20 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $24.12 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $20.74 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $19.51 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $19.06 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $17.57 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $17.34 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 205/192: $17.25 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $15.28 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $15.52 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $11.04 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.32 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.13 Tool Scrapper Gold Secret Rare 208/192: $10.01

There is little movement to report on Rebel Clash from November's installment of Pokémon TCGValue Watch. As you can expect, cards moved slightly with market value largely dropping a few cents here and there with some instances of slight rising as well. Tool Scrapper and Ninetails V Full Art both rose about $1 USD which is against the trend but also indicates very little, as it is such a small amount. The biggest drop was Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192 which fell three dollars, making for a noticeable dip as it is just worth about $10 USD now. The somewhat steady prices of Rebel Clash cards are no surprise due to the fact that this seems to be the only Sword & Shield-era set that isn't in the midst of a reprint. While big-box stores have seen waves of Sword & Shield base Elite Trainer Boxes and Darkness Ablaze blister packs, the same cannot be said of this set. With cards already relatively low in value, now remains a good time for collectors to purchase singles.