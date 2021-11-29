Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In November 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $38.50 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $28.84 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $25.00 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $21.49 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $19.97 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $19.19 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $19.12 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 205/192: $17.09 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.41 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $15.60 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $14.20 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $13.61 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $11.23 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $10.67 Tool Scrapper Gold Secret Rare 208/192: $9.96

Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash has been unfairly memed by some of the Pokémon TCG community, who refer to it as Rebel Trash. This set is far more balanced than Darkness Ablaze and remains more difficult to complete because of that. For example, rather than one chase card that outranks all the others, leading to Secret Rares and Full Arts largely valued at under $10, Rebel Clash ends up with far more cards that are worth around the same dollar amount. The top ten cards are quite close in range with no clear chase card.

Personally, I'd wait to buy singles just a bit. Note this: some of the sets I write about are sets that I've completed and wish I'd waited, while others are sets I've yet to look toward completing. Rebel Clash is one that I am actively thinking about completing, so when I suggest waiting for a possible drop, know that is because I am waiting for it. We haven't seen Rebel Clash ETBs restocked like we've seen Sword & Shield base, Chilling Reign, and Evolving Skies, but I have personally noted more single packs than I've seen in some time. Let's hang on to see what the impact of that will be.