Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In January 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020 are doing now in January 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $30.56 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $27.24 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $25.97 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $18.93 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $17.83 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.87 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $16.79 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 205/192: $16.07 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $15.42 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $14.93 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $14.16 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $12.12 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $10.19 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $9.74 Tool Scrapper Gold Secret Rare 208/192: $9.05

While Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash doesn't exactly have a chase card, Boss's Orders is the closest thing to one after the previous top card, the Sonia Full Art, fell off. Of all the cards here, most are dropping but it's indeed the Boss's Orders Full Art that is down the most at $8. With no major hitters, this Pokémon TCG set is on the easier end to complete at the moment with likely only Darkness Ablaze being the cheaper Sword & Shield set to buy in singles.