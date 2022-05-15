Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In May 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020 are doing now in May 2022, two years later.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $34.58 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $24.74 Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $23.77 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $20.19 Scoop Up Net Gold Secret Rare 207/192: $17.26 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $17.15 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $16.97 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $16.69 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 205/192: $16.27 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $16.08 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 193/192: $15.83 Big Charm Gold Secret Rare 206/192: $13.11 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $12.65 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $12.54 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $12.42

This month, Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash shows no major movement. Most cards are up or down a dollar or two, which is normal market oscillation for a Pokémon TCG set and is not indicative or a trending rise or fall. The only card that has had a somewhat significant rise is Shiny Galarian Perrserker which is up $4, but even that is not a hugely notable jump. That will not be a breakout card but I could see it now sticking closer to $20 than $15 moving forward.