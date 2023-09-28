Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, rebel clash, Sword & Shield

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Rebel Clash In September 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series evaluates the Galar-themed cards of Sword & Shield - Rebel Clash in September 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash, which came out in May 2020, are doing now in September 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Sonia Full Art Trainer Supporter 192/192: $36.02 Boss's Orders Full Art Trainer Supporter 189/192: $35.66 Boss's Orders Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 200/192: $17.15 Ninetails V Full Art 177/192: $16.22 Cinderace VMAX Rainbow Rare 194/192: $14.43 Sonia Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 203/192: $13.07 Oleana Full Art Trainer Supporter 191/192: $12.42 Dragapult VMAX Rainbow Rare 197/192: $11.17 Toxtricity VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $11.03 Inteleon VMAX Rainbow Rare 195/192: $10.24 Shiny Galarian Perrserker Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $10.17 Rillaboom VMAX Rainbow Rare 196/192: $9.66 Shiny Frosmoth Gold Secret Rare 204/192: $9.16 Copperajah VMAX Rainbow Rare 199/192: $8.76 Milotic V Full Art 179/192: $7.88

The lower-level hits, from the seventh to the fifteenth slot, all dropped a bit this month. For cards like this around the $5-15 dollar area, even a drop of $2 is considerable and we're seeing that on multiple cards.

