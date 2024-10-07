Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Scarlet & Violet - 151

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Scarlet & Violet – 151 in October 2024

Our Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Generation One-themed cards of the special set Scarlet & Violet - 151 in October 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151, which came out in September 2023, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – 151 with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 199/165: $128.58 Blastoise ex Special Illustration Rare 200/165: $56.19 Venusaur ex Special Illustration Rare 198/165: $49.14 Charmander Illustration Rare 168/165: $40.42 Zapdos ex Special Illustration Rare 202/165: $40.28 Charizard ex Full Art 183/165: $36.08 Squirtle Illustration Rare 170/165: $34.40 Alakazam ex-Special Illustration Rare 201/165: $30.89 Bulbasaur Illustration Rare 166/165: $29.86 Charmeleon Illustration Rare 169/165: $25.66 Ivysaur Illustration Rare 167/165: $22.67 Wartortle Illustration Rare 171/165: $20.96 Pikachu Illustration Rare 173/165: $20.68 Dragonair Illustration Rare 181/165: $20.45 Erika's Invitation Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 203/165: $15.84

The Special Illustration Rares and Illustration Rares of this special set are increasing in value. While most special sets like this are overprinted, leading to mass availability of the chase cards and low market values, the interest in the original Kanto Pokémon is keeping this set hot. Looking at the chase cards, Charizard and Blastoise are up a few dollars, but some of the lower-ranking cards saw bigger jumps. Venusaur is up $10, and Charmander, Squirtle, and Bulbasaur are all up $5-6.

