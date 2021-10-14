Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Shining Fates In October 2021

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Last year, we saw renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the coming 25th Anniversary, a strong launch for Sword & Shield-era sets, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. Sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now, every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Shining Fates, which came out in February 2021, are doing.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Shining Fates with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing. First, the top 10 of the set's subset, the Shiny Vault.

Shiny Charizard VMAX SV107/SV122: $154.88 Shiny Drizzile SV026/SV122: $24.79 Shiny Suicune SV022/SV122: $22.65 Shiny Inteleon SV027/SV122: $14.85 Shiny Galarian Rapidash SV048/SV122: $10.61 Black & Gold Eternatus VMAX SV122/SV122: $10.59 Shiny Decidueye SV003/SV122: $10.38 Shiny Minccino SV093/SV122: $10.33 Shiny Ditto VMAX SV119/SV122: $9.44 Shiny Minccino SV092/SV122: $9.34

Now, for the top five of the main set:

Skyla Trainer Supporter Full Art 072/072: $15.72 Poké Kid Trainer Supporter Full Art 070/072: $5.63 Rose Trainer Supporter Full Art 071/072: $4.77 Piers Trainer Supporter Full Art 069/072: $4.34 Bird Keeper Trainer Supporter Full Art 066/072: $4.12

There's only one Pokémon card on which we see some real movement worth watching: the Shiny Charizard VMAX. This is the chase card of the set so it has the potential to go up in value and become hard to obtain with a budget. However, since the release of Shining Fates, this card has steadily dropped. This is a special Pokémon TCG set with higher pull rates than standard expansions, so what we're seeing overall is the result of many people being able to pull many of the set's most desirable cards. The Charizard did go up $10 in value since last month, but the overall trajectory points downward.