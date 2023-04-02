Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In April 2023 Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest in April 2023 notes this expansion as mostly steady except for one card increasing in value.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in April 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $187.35 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $38.09 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $37.88 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $33.45 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $29.00 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $27.49 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $20.78 Regieleki VMAX 058/195: $20.27 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $19.32 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $19.20 Skuntank V Alternate Art 181/195: $17.92 Regieleki Rainbow Rare 198/195: $17.70 Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $13.47 Lugia VSTAR 139/195: $13.11 Wallace Full Art Trainer Supporter 194/195: $11.77

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $40.31 Judge Full Art Trainer Supporter TG25/TG30: $19.47 Duraludon VMAX Character Super Rare TG21/TG30: $15.21 Friends in Galar Full Art Trainer Supporter TG23/TG30: $14.67 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $13.44

Lugia V Alt Art is up $6, Unown V Alt Art is down about the same. The most notable shift is the standard Regieleki VMAX which didn't rank at all last time and is now the 8th card in the set with a higher value than the Rainbow Rare version of the card. As far as the Trainer Gallery, Friends in Galar is down a bit but most remains the same.