Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest in January 2026

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Luga & Alolan Vulpix-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Silver Tempest in January 2026.

Article Summary Pokémon TCG: Silver Tempest card values tracked as of January 2026 with top chase cards highlighted

Lugia V Alternate Art and Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare lead in market value growth this year

Trainer Gallery subset cards soared, especially Rayquaza VMAX’s price, which nearly quadrupled

Collector demand and pack scarcity have driven up prices for rare singles over sealed product purchases

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past year, we have witnessed a significant surge of renewed interest in the hobby. The hype around the Alternate Arts of the Sword & Shield era and the Illustration Rares of the Scarlet & Violet era now continues in the new era, Mega Evolution. The Mega Evolution era continues the popular Illustration Rare and Special Illustration Rare cards while introducing Gold Hyper Rares as the rarest type of card that can be pulled from a booster pack. As packs become more and more difficult to get, it seems that the hobby is more popular than ever. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch, to track the collector's market of modern sets. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Should you buy singles or packs? Is that chase card obtainable? Let's find out. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in January 2026.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $356.22 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $34.75 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $19.64 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $19.38 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $17.58 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $16.58 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $16.30 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $13.91 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $11.89 Unown VSTAR Rainbow Rare 199/195: $8.21

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $100.38 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $26.25 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $23.27 Rayquaza VMAX Black & Gold Secret Rare TG29/TG30: $18.80 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $14.87

The big news is the dramatic increase in value of this set's Trainer Gallery bad boy, Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare, which nearly quadrupled in value over the past year. In the main set, Lugia V Alternate Art has doubled in value over time. It remains the only card of massive value in the main set, so I would certainly suggest buying this card as a single rather than searching it out in packs and prices for older sets like this go up and up.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

