Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: lugia, pokemon, pokemon cards, Silver Tempest

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Silver Tempest In June 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Luga & Alolan Vulpix-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Silver Tempest in June 2024.

Article Summary June's Pokémon TCG Value Watch zeroes in on Silver Tempest's top cards.

Lugia V Alternate Art surpasses the $200 mark as the set's chase card.

Regidrago V Alternate Art sees a significant $10 increase in value.

Silver Tempest expansion's Trainer Gallery subset cards remain popular.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest, which came out in November 2022, are doing now in June 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Lugia V Alternate Art 186/195: $200.14 Lugia VSTAR Rainbow Rare 202/195: $30.95 Regidrago V Alternate Art 184/195: $24.15 Unown V Alternate Art 177/195: $20.14 Lugia VSTAR Gold Secret Rare 211/195: $16.59 Serena Full Art Trainer Supporter 193/195: $14.50 Alolan Vulpix VSTAR Rainbow Rare 197/195: $11.35 Regidrago VSTAR Rainbow Rare 201/195: $11.26 Lugia V Full Art 185/195: $8.62 Serena Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 207/195: $7.85

This Pokémon TCG expansion includes a Trainer Gallery subset. The top cards of this subset are:

Rayquaza VMAX Character Super Rare TG20/TG30: $41.74 Blaziken VMAX Character Super Rare TG15/TG30: $12.50 Blaziken V Character Super Rare TG14/TG30: $12.47 Serperior V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $8.58 Blissey V Character Super Rare TG13/TG30: $5.51

Lugia V Alternate Art, this set's chase card, continues to increase in value, but its ascent has slowed. This month, it gains just a few dollars but does break the $200 mark. Regidrago V Alternate Art jumped up by $10, which is a big increase for a card of this value.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!