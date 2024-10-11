Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: pokemon, pokemon cards, Scarlet & Violet, Temporal Forces

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Temporal Forces in October 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Ancient/Future-themed set Scarlet & Violet - Temporal Forces in October 2024.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces, which came out in March 2024, are doing now in October 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Temporal Forces with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare 208/162: $69.13 Iron Crown ex Special Illustration Rare 206/162: $55.52 Walking Wake ex Special Illustration Rare 205/162: $51.34 Gouging Fire ex Special Illustration Rare 204/162: $38.47 Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 211/162: $34.12 Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare 203/162: $30.55 Prime Catcher ACE SPEC 157/162: $27.47 Bianca's Devotion Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 209/162: $25.59 Gastly Illustration Rare 206/162: $21.34 Eri Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter 210/162: $19.86 Iron Boulder ex Special Illustration Rare 207/162: $17.00 Raging Bolt ex Gold Hyper Rare 218/162: $15.43 Gengar ex Full Art 193/162: $12.27 Metagross Illustration Rare 178/162: $12.03 Gouging Fire ex Gold Hyper Rare 214/162: $11.60

Raging Bolt ex Special Illustration Rare, the top card of the set, fell $8 in the past month. Iron Leaves ex Special Illustration Rare dropped even more, losing $9 and falling to $30.55. We are seeing small shifts in many of the other cards, but nothing much of note. Morty's Conviction Special Illustration Rare Trainer Supporter features the hugely popular Gengar, so I advise paying attention to this card's standing every month. It is currently affordable but could shoot up in value.

