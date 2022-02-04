Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In February 2022

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020 are doing now in February 2022.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $188.50 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $26.16 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $16.34 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $14.01 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $13.55 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $13.48 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $12.66 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $11.55 Leon Full Art Trainer Supporter 182/185: $11.34 Shiny Oranguru Gold Secret Rare 199/185: $11.02 Shiny Galarian Obstagoon Gold Secret Rare 198/185: $10.90 Allister Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 192/185: $10.18 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $9.81 Leon Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 195/185: $9.37 Beauty Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 194/185: $8.05

We don't have much movement, either way, this month on Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage. Though it has dropped from being a $300+ card, the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare is steady where it is and it remains among the absolute bigger hitters of the Sword & Shield era. The rest of the set has completely fallen and has stayed down the past few months. While there have been no significant changes, we are seeing more $2 to $3 drops in the Top Fifteen than we are rising.