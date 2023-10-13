Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Pikachu, pokemon, pokemon cards, Vivid Voltage

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Vivid Voltage In October 2023

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series checks in on the Pikachu VMAX-themed set Sword & Shield - Vivid Voltage in October 2023.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage, which came out in November 2020, are doing now in October 2023.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Sword & Shield – Vivid Voltage with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare 188/185: $116.89 Pikachu V Full Art 170/185: $12.74 Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter 185/185: $11.83 Nessa Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 196/185: $8.06 Nessa Full Art Trainer Supporter 183/185: $7.57 Bea Full Art Trainer Supporter 180/185: $7.36 Togekiss VMAX Rainbow Rare 191/185: $6.83 Ageislash VMAX Rainbow Rare 190/185: $6.19 Coalossal VMAX Rainbow Rare 189/185: $5.99 Bea Rainbow Rare Trainer Supporter 193/185: $5.68

The biggest card in the set, the Pikachu VMAX Rainbow Rare, didn't budge even a dollar this month. This value, at over $100 but under $150, seems right for this card. Waifu cards continue to fall this autumn, with Pokémon Center Lady Full Art Trainer Supporter dropping $3 in value this month. It's close to dropping under $10 now.

