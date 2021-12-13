Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Boss's Orders & More

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

Boss's Orders is one of the most popular kinds of Trainer Supporter cards in the Pokémon TCG. Team Rocket's Giovanni featured on this card earlier in the SWSH era and it became the chase card of Sword & Shield – Rebel Clash. This time around, Lysandre who is the boss of Team Flare and the Big Bad of Pokémon X & Y, gets his own Full Art Boss's Orders that is likely to be popular as well. We also get a Full Art of Adventurer's Discovery, which was featured as a standard card in Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. I was surprised that this card didn't have a Full Art in that set, as the Pokémon TCG rarely misses an opportunity to deliver a Full Art featuring a female trainer. We didn't get it in that set, but here it is in VMAX Climax. We also have another Opal Full Art, which showcases this absolutely ancient Gym Leader of Ballonlea Stadium from the Sword & Shield games.

