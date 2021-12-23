Pokémon TCG: VMAX Climax Secret Rare Preview: Kricketune & Orbeetle

The upcoming Pokémon TCG high-class set VMAX Climax, which will be released in December 2021 in Japan, was previously shrouded in mystery. Very little was known about how this set would show up for English-speaking collectors and players until the Pokémon TCG revealed that their February 2022 set, Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars, would feature a subset of 30 cards called the Trainer Gallery. However, this week's reveal of a shocking 100 Secret Rares in VMAX Climax has created confusion as to what will show up in Sword & Shield – Brilliant Stars. While speculation will continue, let's take a look at some of those Secret Rares from VMAX Climax.

So are Kricketune or Orbeetle two of the most popular Pokémon? No. When I first saw that these two were getting Character Super Rares, did I think, "Well, that's only happening because this set includes everyone"? I must say that I did. However, that happened the day that the set came out and we got a virtual avalanche of cards that we didn't know existed. It was hard to really get a sense of each card, which is partially why I do series like this that take a laser focus to certain cards in order to draw attention to elements that we may have missed. Now that we've had time, I'm actually a big fan of all three of these cards. Orbeetle is pictured with Bugsy, who hilariously holds a net that is dwarfed by the Pokémon in its VMAX form. Then, we have a rather pastoral illustration by HYOGONOSUKE for the Kriketune V Character Super Rare, which depicts the Pokémon with a Trainer Class all of us who played the classic games will be quite familiar with: Bug Catcher.

