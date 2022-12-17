Pokémon UNITE Will Be Getting Several Updates In 2023

The Pokémon Company revealed they have plans for new updates coming to Pokémon UNITE throughout the year 2023. The company released a brand new update for the game this week, all of which you can read about below. But in the process, they revealed that once Battle Pass Season 12 and the seasonal events end, they will be looking ahead to Season 13 and many more updates coming to the game throughout 2023. It sounds like next year will be a banner year for the game, and we wouldn't be shocked if the esports side of things ramped up big time.

Dragapult Coming Soon

On December 29, 2022 at 11:00 p.m. PT, the Stealth Pokémon, Dragapult, joins the roster of playable Pokémon in Pokémon UNITE. Dragapult is an Attacker that specializes in tricky maneuvers like dashing across the battlefield at high speeds while attacking or hiding itself and ambushing opponents. Its Unite Move, Dreep and Destroy, attacks by launching Dreepy.

Pick Your Side in Full-Fury Team Clash!

From December 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through February 5, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. PT, Pokémon UNITE Trainers from around the world can choose to join the Red Team (led by Buzzwole) or the Blue Team (led by Cinderace) and take part in full-fury battles to earn points for their teams.

Suit Up in Superior Style with Battle Pass Season 13

Available December 26, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through March 2, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. PMT, Battle Pass Season 13 rewards Trainers with a marvelous trove of hero-themed rewards. Highlights include Dark Hero Style: Buzzwole and Dark Hero Set Trainer fashion items, with new Holowear for other Pokémon also available separately through the in-game store. Trainers can also look forward to new hero-themed events throughout Battle Pass Season 13, so be sure to check the in-game news regularly to stay up-to-date.

Prizes and Special Gifts Available for Everyone

Throughout the holiday season, Trainers can claim special in-game gifts and prizes, including the following:

7-Day Limited License Special Gifts – From December 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through January 1, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. PT, Trainers can receive a random 7-Day Limited License every day at no cost. Each is a perfect chance to try out different Pokémon!

– From December 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through January 1, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. PT, Trainers can receive a random 7-Day Limited License every day at no cost. Each is a perfect chance to try out different Pokémon! New Year Lucky Wheel – From December 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through 31 December 2022 at 3:59 p.m. PT, Trainers can earn up to 135 spins for the New Year Lucky Wheel by logging in and winning battles. From December 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through January 3, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. PT, Trainers can use their spins to win various prizes. More details to come.

– From December 22, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through 31 December 2022 at 3:59 p.m. PT, Trainers can earn up to 135 spins for the New Year Lucky Wheel by logging in and winning battles. From December 31, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT through January 3, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. PT, Trainers can use their spins to win various prizes. More details to come. New Year's Celebration – By logging in on a total of seven days between December 25, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. PT and January 31, 2023 at 3:59 p.m. PT, Trainers can get one Unite license and one rental Holowear.

Alongside all the exciting events coming soon to Pokémon UNITE, Trainers can jump straight into the action right now and enjoy a whole host of recent updates to the game.

Urshifu Joins the Fray in Pokémon UNITE

The Wushu Pokémon Urshifu has entered the arena. Urshifu is an All-Rounder and can be played in two different ways. If you learn the move Wicked Blow as Kubfu, Kubfu will evolve into Single Strike Style Urshifu, which can deliver devastating single blows. But if you learn the move Surging Strikes instead, Kubfu will evolve into Rapid Strike Style Urshifu, which specializes in drawn-out barrages.

New Held Items

Two new held items have been added to the game:

Rapid-Fire Scarf – Increases your Pokémon's basic attack speed for a short time after three basic attacks. This effect goes on cooldown after every time it's triggered.

– Increases your Pokémon's basic attack speed for a short time after three basic attacks. This effect goes on cooldown after every time it's triggered. Drain Crown – Restores HP equal to a portion of damage dealt with Attack-based basic attacks.

Catch Up on Battle Pass Season 12!

Battle Pass Season 12 is available now, with the stunning Aurora Style: Gardevoir, the fun Holiday Style: Gengar, and elegant Aurora Set Trainer fashion items—all available via this season's premium pass by completing daily and weekly challenges. Color variants of Trainer fashion sets will also be available as premium pass rewards. By reaching battle pass levels 70 through 120, you can get Aurora Set (Red) and Aurora Set (Black).​ Battle Pass Season 12 is available until December 25, 2022 at 3:59 p.m. PT.