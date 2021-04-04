Pokémon Yellow WATA 9.0 A+ Graded Copy Up For Auction At Heritage

Pikachu lovers and other fans, players, and collectors of the Pokémon franchise will soon have a chance to get one of the games that started it all! Heritage Auctions, the renowned auction house in Dallas, Texas, dealing in comics, games, and collectibles, has put a WATA 9.0 A+ graded copy of Pokémon Yellow onto the auction block. Prospective bidders will have until Sunday, April 4th at 1:50 PM Eastern Time, or 12:50 PM Central Time, to attempt to snag this game for themselves!

Pokémon Yellow, for many longtime players of the Pokémon franchise, was their first foray into the world of catching, training, and battling with the titular creatures of the games. In Yellow Version specifically, the innovation of having your Pikachu companion join you in the overworld of the game was a huge draw-in for fans, namely because of the animated television series that accompanied the games. Fundamentally, this game is roughly the same as Pokémon Red or Pokémon Blue but was historically more difficult because players were given only the choice of a Pikachu at the game's opening, a defensively-weaker creature than, for two examples, Bulbasaur or Squirtle. However, this game was beloved by a great many people for its novelty factor.

From the auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Overall a beautiful Wata 9.0 with plenty of eye appeal to spare! This is the first of the "enhanced" installments released in the Pokemon series. Though quite a number of copies of this title exist in sealed condition, there are not nearly enough to meet the ever-increasing demand for it, and this is especially true for copies as well-preserved as this one.

If you want a chance at grabbing this game at auction, you have until Sunday, April 4th at 12:50 PM Central Time to shoot your shot! You can find the auction listing by clicking here. Good luck!