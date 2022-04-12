Police Simulator: Patrol Officers To Receive New Update

Astragon Entertainment revealed this week they have a new update coming to Police Simulator: Patrol Officers to boost some of the gameplay. Developer Aesir Interactive is still working on the game in Early Access and has slowly been adding new content with each update. This latest one simply called "The Holding Cells" will enable your virtual police officers to transport handcuffed suspects in their own vehicles, and direct them to the nearest police station. There you'll be able to transfer them to a new section of the station which is, you guessed it, a set of holding cells. The update also has incorporated a brand new basic modding feature that allows you to mess with uniform and vehicle skins. You can check out more about the update below.

Transporting Suspects & Transferring Them Into Holding Cells

One of the most fervent wishes from within the player community of Police Simulator: Patrol Officers has been the ability to transport suspects by using the virtual officer's own vehicles instead of calling an NPC police van for backup to a crime or accident scene. The The Holding Cells update now makes this wish come true: Players can take up to two handcuffed individuals to the precinct themselves, and transfer them to realistically recreated holding cells.

Basic Modding For Creative Players

Another thing players were looking forward to was the opportunity to add their own changes to the game via modding. The The Holding Cells update now gives them the chance to mod uniform and vehicle skins to give their officers' appearance an individual touch and make their patrol cars stand out from the crowd. It is now also possible to change the names of the player characters. Other optimizations such as the ability to give accident reports to arrested persons and to fine suspects even after handcuffing them as well as extensive bug-fixing will also improve the gameplay experience.