Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Amplified Games, Madorium, Polterguys: Possession Party

Polterguys: Possession Party Launches For PC & Consoles

Polterguys: Possession Party has been released this morning, as you can play the new party game on PC and consoles right now

Article Summary Polterguys: Possession Party is now available on PC and consoles.

Play as quirky creatures in a thrill-packed multiplayer game.

Survive by outsmarting and outhustling an ever-chasing monster.

Enjoy online play, daily challenges, and customizable haunts.

Indie game developer Madorium and publisher Amplified Games have officially released Polterguys: Possession Party this morning on PC and consoles. If you haven't already seenm the game yet, this is a multiplayer madness title centered around being sneaky ghosts. Up to eight players take on the role of ghosts just looking to have a little mischief as they possess objects around a house to gain special powers. All you have to do is use your abilities and try not to get caught, all int he hopes of being the last ghost standing. We have more details about the game here as you can play it now on PC via Steam and on all three major consoles.

Polterguys: Possession Party

Polterguys is a thrilling multiplayer game suitable for all ages. It combines wacky power-ups with exhilarating chases. The game features mischievous, otherworldly creatures known as "Polterguys" who possess everyday objects and scurry around a whimsical variety of fantasy and real-world locations. The objective of the game is straightforward: be the last Polterguy standing. Players must evade a relentless monster that hunts them down, utilizing their possessed objects and power-ups to outsmart and outrun their pursuer. This creates a fast-paced, suspenseful experience where quick thinking and strategic movement are essential for survival. With its engaging gameplay, accessible mechanics, and diverse range of settings, Polterguys offers a unique and entertaining experience for players of all skill levels.

Online multiplayer supports up to 8 players

Split-screen couch play for up to 4 players, who can also go online together and play as a party

10 levels packed with physics-based traps and toys

20 collectable costume possessions to discover and level up

Daily and weekly challenges

Weekly leaderboards

"The Spooky Trail" to travel along for progression

Personal space called the 'haunt' that can be customized with in-game addons

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!