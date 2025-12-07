Posted in: Games, Krafton, Mobile Games, PUBG Mobile | Tagged: Porsche, PUBG

Porsche Returns To PUBG Mobile With New Options

PUBG Mobile and Porsche have come together again for another collaboration, as a new line of cars have been added to the game

Article Summary PUBG Mobile collaborates with Porsche, bringing new selectable cars to the battlegrounds.

Drive exclusive Porsche 918 Spyder, Panamera Turbo S, Cayenne Turbo GT, and 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet.

Customize vehicles with Porsche-themed accessories like racing suits, helmets, and special ornaments.

Collaboration runs until February 28, 2026, with unique Porsche content also coming to PUBG: Battlegrounds.

Krafton has partnered with Porsche once again for a new collaboration, as the automotive maker introduces new cars to PUBG Mobile. The two sides have been working together for a bit now, as it seems like they are very happy to have players drive around in their cars that may or may not end up getting blown to bits. This new collaboration will run until February 28, 2026, giving players the chance to take the wheel of the Porsche 918 Spyder, as well as a select group of other high-performance models specifically chosen for this event. We have more details about it from the team below and a new trailer above as the cars are now live in the game.

PUBG Mobile x Porsche

Players can take to the battlegrounds in these standout Porsche models, including the Porsche 918 Spyder, Porsche Panamera Turbo S, Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT, and Porsche 911 Carrera 4 GTS Cabriolet. Each model is available in a selection of exclusive colourways combining exhilarating performance with sophisticated design. Players can also customise their rides with Porsche-themed accessories, including the Porsche Racing Suit, Racing Helmet, Parachute, Crest Ornament, and Car Key Ornament, allowing them to battle in precision-engineered style while making a statement on the move.

This collaboration forms part of a global three-way partnership between PUBG: Battlegrounds, PUBG Mobile, and Porsche, united by the shared message "Precision rules. Confidence drives it." Additional exclusive Porsche content is also available in PUBG: Battlegrounds on PC and console during November and December 2025.

"This partnership brings together two worlds defined by passion, performance, and creativity," said Vincent Wang, Head of PUBG Mobile Publishing at Tencent Games. "Collaborating with Porsche allows us to offer players something truly extraordinary… the thrill of precision driving combined with the intensity of the battlegrounds. We can't wait for our players to jump in and experience it firsthand."

