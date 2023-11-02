Posted in: Apex Legends, Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Post Malone

Post Malone Is Making His Way To Apex Legends This Week

Post Malone is shaking things up with Apex Legends, as the musician will be involved with a new collaboration for the next few weeks.

Key Points Post Malone is collaborating with Apex Legends for a new event running for several weeks.

The event introduces a new Limited Time Mode called Three Strikes and exclusive cosmetics.

New "Iconic" Skin tier will debut with skins and bundles inspired by Post Malone.

Daily Challenges provide a chance to earn Camo Credits for new cosmetics and Battle Pass levels.

This year has been full of weird crossover events with celebrities, and up there among the unpredicted ones is Post Malone working with Apex Legends. In what the company is calling the biggest mashup of all time, Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts have partnered with the musician to unleash two weeks of "beautiful mayhem."Running for the next few weeks, the new event will feature the debut of a brand-new Limited Time Mode they are calling Three Strikes, as well as the introduction of some all-new cosmetics designed in collaboration with Post Malone. We have a few more details about the event for you below, as you'll be able to take part in it today after the game updates for you.

"The biggest partnership in Apex Legends history starts – now. Post Malone squads up with Apex Legends to unleash a brand new Limited Time Mode, plus cosmetics created in partnership with the superstar musician and inspired by his love of The Games. Legends will embrace chaos in "Three Strikes," a fast-paced mode with faster revives and invincibility when downed. Each squad can also respawn twice, complete with their loadout and gear, before facing elimination."

"Legends can drop hot and risk it all while completing Daily Challenges to earn Camo Credits, then visit the Reward Shop to get all-new cosmetics, Battle Pass levels, and more. The new "Iconic" Skin tier will debut with skins and bundles inspired by Post Malone, for Octane, Wraith, Horizon, and Lifeline. Those who unlock 20 Event-themed stickers will receive 3 Legendary stickers to tat up their heals and shields. The Apex Legends X Post Malone Event celebrates one of the biggest members of the Apex Legends community, so it's time for Legends to squad up, grab a loadout and step into the spotlight – it's their Time to Shine."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!