Postal: Brain Damaged Reveals These Sunny Daze DLC For September

Postal: Brain Damaged has a new DLC coming out next month, as things get hot and tropical with the release of These Sunny Daze

Article Summary Postal: Brain Damaged unveils These Sunny Daze DLC, launching in September with a tropical theme

Join Postal Dude's wild vacation as he battles gingers after a bizarre presidential law

Wield new weapons like the Nyanbrella and Piss Gun while facing off against over 10 new enemy types

Experience chaotic boomer-shooter action set across sunny, semi-open levels packed with dark satire

CreativeForge Games, along with co-publishers Running With Scissors and Hyperstrange, have revealed the next DLC for Postal: Brain Damaged, as they go tropical with These Sunny Daze. This is shorthand for this: you thought you could take a vacation, but no, the place is now being overrun by gingers, and its up to you to curb it. You can read more in the latest trailer and read more below, as the DLC arrives on September 9, 2025.

Postal: Brain Damaged – These Sunny Daze

Soak up the sun and have some fun in a new chapter that expands Postal: Brain Damaged's story. As the Postal Dude takes a long overdue vacation, relaxation quickly gives way to violence when the President issues a law banning all gingers. Now public enemy number one (once again!), the Postal Dude's sun-kissed sojourn sees him face off against anyone and everyone that stands in his way with an explosive new arsenal of over-the-top improvised weapons.

Stain white-sand beaches red by wielding the Nyanbrella, a heavy-duty drill attached to a cat-themed umbrella. Cause a new kind of sea sickness on a cruise ship by utilizing the Postal Dude's new Piss Gun. Blast through more than 10 new enemies like the attention-seeking Xitch Streamers, chiseled Tera Chads, and Hardened Seaman across semi-open levels dripping with all of the dark humor and knife-sharp social satire the Postal franchise is known for.

Postal: Brain Damaged – These Sunny Daze continues the base game's tradition of boomer-shooter badassery in a Postal coat of NSFW paint. Shoot, strafe, and slide through stages while punishing every enemy in sight. Utilize the Dude's new Sticky Hands to pull enemies closer for a face-to-face beatdown or propel the Dude in platforming challenges. Trade in a fruity cocktail for a Wiener-Grinder shotgun and mete out justice with a side of culinary carnage during a summer vacation from hell.

