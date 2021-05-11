Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon To Arrive In Next Pokémon GO Challenge

The Fairy Challenge has been completed by Pokémon GO players, unlocking Pancham, Shiny Galarian Ponyta, and triple Catch XP for the second half of the Luminous Legends X event. Well, Pokémon GO has now announced the details of the Luminous Legends Y event, which will feature a similar challenge to unlock another Shiny Galarian Pokémon in the game. We're talking about that blue-tongued bad boy, Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon. Here's how we can get it.

Niantic posted details about the new challenge to the official Pokémon GO blog:

In addition, you can work with other Trainers to defeat Team GO Rocket Grunts—and by doing so, you can unlock rewards during the second half of the event! From Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 12:00 a.m. to Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 11:59 p.m. UTC, you can work together with other Trainers worldwide to defeat 25 million Team GO Rocket Grunts in total. If that goal is met, the following special bonuses will be available from Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, May 31, 2021, at 8:00 p.m. local time. A 3× Catch XP bonus will be active for the rest of the event. If you're lucky, you might find a Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon! Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon will continue to be available after the event. Galarian Zigzagoon will be appearing in one-star raids for the rest of the event.

So essentially, rather than catching Pokémon, this time we're completing Rocket battles in order to earn this encounter. One thing to note, though, is that the same announcement reveals that Team GO Rocket battles are going to change in Pokémon GO in some major ways. Part of this change will include double team Team GO Rocket battles, where two Grunts fight you at once. There are so many questions there. Do we get two encounters as with Jessie and James? Will this count as two Grunts for the Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon challenge? There's no telling.

One thing I do know for sure is that we can do this, Pokémon GO community. The Shiny Galarian Zigzagoon evolutionary line is awesome, as you can see above, and you can bet that we will come together and make this happen. Let's go.