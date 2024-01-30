Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Potions: A Curious Tale

Potions: A Curious Tale Announces Early March Release

Stumbling Cat and Hawthorn Games confirmed this week that Potions: A Curious Tale will released in March, following a Steam Next Fest demo.

Indie game developer and publisher Stumbling Cat, along with Hawthorn Games, have confirmed a March release date for Potions: A Curious Tale. Before it comes out, the game will drop a free demo for Steam Next Fest, which you can play from February 5-12, but after that, it will be released for PC via Steam on March 7, 2024. Enjoy the tailer and more here ahead of the demo's release!

Overcome fantastical obstacles as Luna, a young witch who recently discovered her ability to create magical potions. With the help of Helios, Luna's witty cat companion, gather rare ingredients from monsters, fruits, plants, and other items across seven mystic biomes. Create more than 100 different potions in her quest to become the master brewer of the land. Experiment with ingredients to create healing, offensive, and defensive recipes. Solve ingenious puzzles blocking her path, and take down eclectic enemies from worldwide folklore like the Greek Siren, African Grootslang, and Norse Kraken.

Startle pesky Gobblers, blow spores off of Mushdooms, or taunt adorable Icehogs to acquire potion components that are unobtainable through traditional combat. Witness Luna flourish into a brave young woman through a vibrant illustrated art style and whimsical music, paying homage to classic storybook adventures and folklore tales. Using her sharp tongue and wit, learn vital lessons in a coming-of-age story where respect is earned, advice can be deceiving, and adults may not always be right.

Solve devious puzzles and mysteries with your wits and your arsenal of mystical potions. With a little help from your grandmother (a powerful witch in her own right) and Helios, your cat familiar, you'll overcome the challenges of these enchanted lands. Growing up is hard, and it's even harder when you're a witch! Encounter fairy tale and folklore characters as you guide Luna on her quest to become a potions master. With her sharp-tongued familiar at her side, Luna learns important coming-of-age lessons: Respect is earned, advice can be deceiving, and adults aren't always right.

