PowerA Reveals The Fusion Wireless Arcade Stick For Nintendo Switch

PowerA revealed a brand new item for the Nintendo Switch this week as we got a look at the Fusion Wireless Arcade Stick. For the players who were wondering if they could ever get an arcade stick for Nintendo's current consoles, now you have one to play games like Mortal Kombat with as you get a genuine arcade feel utilizing all of the buttons on a standard Switch. As weird as this sounds, it does remind us a little of the old NES Advantage, which really wasn't that much of an advantage, it was just created for those who missed playing with a stick instead of the standard controllers. You can snag one of these for $130 off their website or from a few select retailers. Here's some additional info for you on this unique item for the Switch.

Elevate your arcade and fighting game experience on Nintendo Switch with the FUSION Wireless Arcade Stick by PowerA. Designed for beginners or pros featuring eight Japanese style domed buttons, ball top joystick with metal shaft, thumb-stick/d-pad toggle switch, USB-C wired mode, swappable face-card, and sturdy metal base with rubber footing. Play your way: wireless via Bluetooth 5.0 or wired via USB-C cable

Japanese Arcade style: eight full size (30mm) domed buttons

Flexible: Joystick toggle switch (D-pad/LS/RS) plus Nintendo Switch system buttons

Enduring: ball top joystick with metal shaft and dust cover

Customize: design and print your own face-card via downloadable* template

Durable: metal base and rubber footing for stability

Extended play: up to 30 hours* in wireless mode using two AA batteries plus unlimited wired mode

Competitive: grab the 9.8ft USB-C cable from front storage area for wired tournament play

Convenience: battery mode switch and low battery warning LED

Official licensed product with two-year limited warranty