Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: back to the future, FuturLab

Powerwash Simulator Goes Back To The Future In Latest DLC

Strap on your self-tying shoes and get on your hoverboard, Back To The Future will be the next DLC for Powerwash Simulator later this year.

MARTY! Futurlab and Square Enix revealed the latest DLC for Powerwash Simulator this morning! We have to go back! Back To The Future! …To clean the DeLorean. The two companies have partnered up with Universal Games and Digital Platforms to bring what is probably one of the most unexpected but coolest additions to the game so far. Fans of the movie franchise will be able to live out their weirdest dreams of being able to clean iconic vehicles and settings from the movies. This set of items to clean up will make even the most hardcore of fans happy until they realize they have a job to do, as you'll need to clean these cars and buildings. Just seeing the short trailer below reveal the OUTATIME license plate to the tune of the film will give you chills. The Back to the Future Special Pack will run you $8 whenever they release it later this year, as the content will be available on Steam, Windows, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and PS5.

"In the new Back to the Future Special Pack, players will have the opportunity to travel back in time to hose down iconic movie sets and props inspired by the Back to the Future franchise from Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment, including Doc Brown's van, the Time Machine, Hill Valley Clocktower, the Holomax Theatre and Doc's Time Train. Plus, there are ten new Powerwash Simulator achievements to collect in-game. Developer FuturLab worked closely with Universal Games and Digital Platforms throughout the development process to ensure the DLC is faithful to the timeless trilogy."

Kirsty Rigden, Co-CEO of FuturLab said, "Back to the Future is a dream IP. This new collaboration gives us the opportunity to take our players somewhere completely unexpected… the past, future, and present!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!