Tasks & Rewards For Jump-Start Research In Pokémon GO
The Five-Year Anniversary Event is now live in Pokémon GO. One of the many features of this ten-day event is the return of the Jump-Start Research for trainers who have not been able to gain access to this questline in the past. This Special Research is well-worth doing, as it can help newer trainers get caught up and includes a guaranteed Shiny Eevee encounter.
These are the tasks and rewards for the Jump-Start Research in Pokémon GO:
Page One of Six
- Make a new Friend: 5000 XP
- Catch 3 Pokémon with Weather Boost: 5000 XP
- Hatch an Egg: 5000 XP
- Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, 15000 Stardust, Dratini encounter
Page Two of Six
- Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 30 Dratini Candy
- Take a Snapshot of Dratini: 30 Dratin Candy
- Evolve a Dratini: 10000 X
- Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 15000 Stardust, 2 Lucky Eggs
Page Three of Six
- Power up a Pokémon 10 times: 15000 XP
- Battle a trainer in the Great League: 15000 XP
- Battle in a Raid: 15000 XP
- Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, 15000 XP, 2 Star Pieces
Page Four of Six
- Catch 5 different species of Pokémon: Chimchar encounter
- Catch a Legendary Pokémon from either from a Breakthrough or a Raid Battle: Piplup encounter
(Ahem. Remember when Legendaries were in Research Breakthroughs in Pokémon GO? Okay, back to the tasks.)
- Hatch 3 eggs: Turtwig encounter
- Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, guaranteed Shiny Eevee encounter, 15000 Stardust
Page Five of Six
- Take a snapshot of Eevee: 30000 XP
- Send 5 gifts to Friends: 30000 XP
- Trade 3 Pokémon: 30000 XP
- Rewards: Lapras Encounter, 30000 XP, 2 Lucky Eggs
Page Six of Six
- Make a new Friend: 60 Dratini Candy
- Win a level 3 or higher raid: 60 Dratini Candy
- Evolve a Dragonair: 100,000 XP
- Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, 15000 Star Dust, 100,000 XP
Best of luck, Pokémon GO players. The amount of XP here is incredible and will do wonders to get you soaring up there, especially if you are a newer player. Plus, that Shiny Eevee is a cannot miss opportunity.