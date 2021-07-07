Tasks & Rewards For Jump-Start Research In Pokémon GO

The Five-Year Anniversary Event is now live in Pokémon GO. One of the many features of this ten-day event is the return of the Jump-Start Research for trainers who have not been able to gain access to this questline in the past. This Special Research is well-worth doing, as it can help newer trainers get caught up and includes a guaranteed Shiny Eevee encounter.

These are the tasks and rewards for the Jump-Start Research in Pokémon GO:

Page One of Six

Make a new Friend: 5000 XP

Catch 3 Pokémon with Weather Boost: 5000 XP

Hatch an Egg: 5000 XP

Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, 15000 Stardust, Dratini encounter

Page Two of Six

Earn a Candy walking with your Buddy: 30 Dratini Candy

Take a Snapshot of Dratini: 30 Dratin Candy

Evolve a Dratini: 10000 X

Rewards: 1 Premium Battle Pass, 15000 Stardust, 2 Lucky Eggs

Page Three of Six

Power up a Pokémon 10 times: 15000 XP

Battle a trainer in the Great League: 15000 XP

Battle in a Raid: 15000 XP

Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, 15000 XP, 2 Star Pieces

Page Four of Six

Catch 5 different species of Pokémon: Chimchar encounter

Catch a Legendary Pokémon from either from a Breakthrough or a Raid Battle: Piplup encounter

(Ahem. Remember when Legendaries were in Research Breakthroughs in Pokémon GO? Okay, back to the tasks.)

Hatch 3 eggs: Turtwig encounter

Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, guaranteed Shiny Eevee encounter, 15000 Stardust

Page Five of Six

Take a snapshot of Eevee: 30000 XP

Send 5 gifts to Friends: 30000 XP

Trade 3 Pokémon: 30000 XP

Rewards: Lapras Encounter, 30000 XP, 2 Lucky Eggs

Page Six of Six

Make a new Friend: 60 Dratini Candy

Win a level 3 or higher raid: 60 Dratini Candy

Evolve a Dragonair: 100,000 XP

Rewards: 2 Lucky Eggs, 15000 Star Dust, 100,000 XP

Best of luck, Pokémon GO players. The amount of XP here is incredible and will do wonders to get you soaring up there, especially if you are a newer player. Plus, that Shiny Eevee is a cannot miss opportunity.