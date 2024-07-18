Posted in: Games, Square Enix, Video Games | Tagged: FuturLab, PowerWash Simulator

PowerWash Simulator Releases Free Second Anniversary Update

PowerWash Simulator has released a free update for the Muckingham Files Part 3 as part of the game's second anniversary celebration.

Article Summary PowerWash Simulator's 2nd anniversary update is live with the Muckingham Files Part 3.

New challenges include cleaning an aquarium and a submarine, voted by the community.

Upcoming summer content teased: Cruise Ship level and Muckingham Files Part 4.

The update adds witty info boards, animated fish, and unique cleaning details.

Square Enix and FuturLab have released a brand new update for PowerWash Simulator today as they celebrate the game's second anniversary with free content. The team has released the Muckingham Files Part 3, which brings in a few new challenges, such as an aquarium and a submarine. The team also teased new content coming later this summer, such as a new Cruise Ship level, and adding the Muckinghan Files Part 4 to the game. We have more info on this pack with the trailer, as the content is live today.

PowerWash Simulator – Muckingham Files Part 3

Clean the Aquarium: The Aquarium was one of the winners of our 2022 Community map vote!

Large Scale(s) Job: A very cool multi-room job that involves climbing into and cleaning enormous empty tanks, we expect this job to make a splash with the community!

A very cool multi-room job that involves climbing into and cleaning enormous empty tanks, we expect this job to make a splash with the community! Tanks for the Info: Funny information boards are dotted around the Aquarium, that contain references to other jobs and Muckingham's unique ecology

Funny information boards are dotted around the Aquarium, that contain references to other jobs and Muckingham's unique ecology Fin-tastic Animations: Discover swimming fishies and much more

Clean the Submarine: The Submarine was one of the winners of our 2022 Community map vote!

Catch a Glimpse (or Glimpse a Catch): Some details in the dirt on the Submarine caused by Muckingham sea creatures were fun to include. Some tentacle marks on the underside, ink splats on the front windows, sandy squiggles on the underside hatch, and can't forget the bird poo on top (if seagulls count as a sea creature)

Some details in the dirt on the Submarine caused by Muckingham sea creatures were fun to include. Some tentacle marks on the underside, ink splats on the front windows, sandy squiggles on the underside hatch, and can't forget the bird poo on top (if seagulls count as a sea creature) A well-researched research sub: Ardent research kinds of 'exploration submarines' to find interesting details to include, such as the grabby arms (technical term) at the front that give the vehicle so much character!

Ardent research kinds of 'exploration submarines' to find interesting details to include, such as the grabby arms (technical term) at the front that give the vehicle so much character! A subtle addition, on the face of it: The team went to the extra effort to create a gantry/walkway across the front of the submarine so players can more easily see and clean its face

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!