Predecessor Releases New Trailer Promoting The Open Beta

Check out the latest trailer for the MOBA title Predecessor, as you can jump into the Open Beta on both PC and consoles today.

From Paragon's ashes, Robbie Singh's Omeda Studios evolves the legacy.

Strategic MOBA meets brawler in Unreal Engine 5's impressive visuals.

Cross-play functionality unites console and PC gamers in epic battles.

Indie game developer and publisher Omeda Studios released a new trailer for Predecessor this morning, as they have officially launched the Open Beta for the game. The trailer gives a brief look at the game and what you'll experience, as you can jump onto the Beta right now for free on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as for PlayStation and Xbox consoles. The Beta will give the devs a chance to test the game out with players across the spectrum as they prepare to release it sometime later this year.

Predecessor

Predecessor is a fast-paced action-MOBA title that combines strategic thinking and teamwork with pulse-pounding combat. Two teams of five players choose from a roster of more than 30 unique Heroes and fight to protect their bases while working together to take down the enemy team's base. During the fight, players earn XP to unlock and level up powerful abilities while collecting gold to buy items to help them defeat the enemy team. Predecessor was born from the ashes of Epic Games' now-defunct MOBA Paragon. In 2020, Paragon's most dedicated player and content creator, Robbie Singh, created Omeda Studios not only to bring back Paragon's legacy, but to evolve it more with Predecessor. Building upon Paragon's existing visual assets, Omeda Studios overhauled the game's maps, gameplay mechanics, characters and more for something new and improved that stays true to the heart of Paragon. More than 400,000 players are already playing Predecessor in Steam Early Access and in a free closed beta on PlayStation.

Truly Unique Gameplay: With the core of a MOBA but the mechanics of a third-person shooter/brawler, Predecessor offers a visceral experience that other MOBAs lack, while rewarding teamwork and strategy in a way many shooters overlook.

With the core of a MOBA but the mechanics of a third-person shooter/brawler, Predecessor offers a visceral experience that other MOBAs lack, while rewarding teamwork and strategy in a way many shooters overlook. Over 30 Playable Characters: Predecessor's deep character roster contains over 30 unique Heroes with distinct play styles and abilities.

Predecessor's deep character roster contains over 30 unique Heroes with distinct play styles and abilities. The Only Unreal Engine 5 MOBA: Created in Unreal Engine 5, Predecessor is the only MOBA to be developed in Unreal's latest engine. This new state-of-the-art game engine produces high-resolution and high-fidelity graphics for current and previous-gen consoles.

Created in Unreal Engine 5, Predecessor is the only MOBA to be developed in Unreal's latest engine. This new state-of-the-art game engine produces high-resolution and high-fidelity graphics for current and previous-gen consoles. Play with Friends, No Matter Where They Are: Predecessor was developed with both console and PC gamers in mind with cross-play functionality so friends can play together regardless of their platform.

Predecessor was developed with both console and PC gamers in mind with cross-play functionality so friends can play together regardless of their platform. Earnable In-Game Content: Predecessor features a ton of rewards, including custom skins, for players to earn or purchase with in-game currency.

