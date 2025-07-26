Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Pretty Soon, Primal Planet, Seethingswarm

Primal Planet Confirmed For Steam Launch This Week

Can you keep your family alive in a planet of dinosaurs and UFOs? Try youre best when Primal Planet arrives on Steam this week

Article Summary Primal Planet launches on Steam July 28, 2025, blending survival, sci-fi, and metroidvania gameplay.

Lead a family through dinosaur-infested lands while uncovering a mysterious UFO presence on the planet.

Craft tools, upgrade skills, and face epic dino and alien threats in lush, diverse biomes full of danger.

Team up in local co-op, with a friend playing as Sino the sinosauropteryx, for tactical teamwork and adventure.

Indie game developer Seethingswarm and publisher Pretty Soon confirmed the official release date for the new Metroidvania, Primal Planet. The game has you playing as a family trying to survive on a planet that is overrun by dinosaurs, while UFOs also happen to be showing up all the time. We have a new trailer here for you to check out about this story-driven sci-fi title, as the game will be released on July 28, 2025.

Primal Planet

Primal Planet is a solo-developed metroidvania that combines survival and crafting elements with a pixel-perfect aesthetic and an action-packed story, and it's all taking place on a lush planet filled with dinosaurs. Embark on a thrilling journey as you follow the gripping tale of a cave dweller fighting to protect his family. Survive a brutal T-Rex attack and uncover a narrative blending the wild with intriguing sci-fi twists. Forge unexpected alliances as you unravel the truth behind an alien presence. In Primal Planet, your journey from a humble cave dweller to the planet's last hope is filled with danger, wonder, and the unbreakable bonds of family. Are you ready to rise to the challenge?

Adapt and Survive: Survival in the wilderness demands cunning. Use natural resources to craft vital tools, weapons, and mixtures for healing and protection. Gain experience and upgrade your skills to overcome the countless dangers of a primal planet.

Survival in the wilderness demands cunning. Use natural resources to craft vital tools, weapons, and mixtures for healing and protection. Gain experience and upgrade your skills to overcome the countless dangers of a primal planet. Explore the Primeval: Discover diverse biomes, each with unique challenges and secrets. Traverse dense forests, sprawling plains, treacherous mountains, and mysterious ocean depths where danger awaits. Encounter a vast array of dinosaurs, from the majestic Apatosaurus to the terrifying Carnotaurus, each perfectly adapted to its habitat.

Discover diverse biomes, each with unique challenges and secrets. Traverse dense forests, sprawling plains, treacherous mountains, and mysterious ocean depths where danger awaits. Encounter a vast array of dinosaurs, from the majestic Apatosaurus to the terrifying Carnotaurus, each perfectly adapted to its habitat. Fight and Be Clever: Experience gameplay blending combat and strategy. Adapt to face ancient beasts and aliens alike. Tailor tactics, use crafted weapons, bait, traps, and stealth to master encounters with regular and boss enemies. Every confrontation tests your skill and cunning.

Experience gameplay blending combat and strategy. Adapt to face ancient beasts and aliens alike. Tailor tactics, use crafted weapons, bait, traps, and stealth to master encounters with regular and boss enemies. Every confrontation tests your skill and cunning. Play Local Co-Op: Team up with a friend in local co-op, where player two can jump in at any time as Sino the nimble sinosauropteryx, your faithful companion. Work together to overcome obstacles, solve puzzles, and battle foes as your bond strengthens, skills increase, and Sino grows up to become a fierce and loyal friend.

