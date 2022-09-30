Prime Revenant Warframe Will Become Available On October 5th

Digital Extremes announced today that they will be releasing the Prime Revenant Warframe into the game starting October 5th, 2022. The team revealed a number of quick announcements as part of an incoming new update happening next week, with the new armor on the table that will appear with the yearly October event Nights Of Naberus. The team will also start a Quest To Conquer Cancer charity drive starting on October 3rd featuring limited-time merch to raise money, as well as community streams. There will also be an update for the recent "Veilbreaker" expansion, focused on community feedback. We have more info on all of this below.

Starting October 5, Warframe players can reify the essence of the Eidolon as they wield Revenant Prime's power, along with his signature Prime Weapons, Accessories, and Customizations, to take down even the most frightening of foes. Featuring the signature gold trim of the Prime Vanguard and increased base stats, a variety of Prime Access packs will be available for PC and console platforms for players to instantly add this unstoppable force to their Arsenal. Revenant Prime, Phantasma Prime, and Tatsu Prime can also be resurrected and earned in-game by collecting appropriate Void Relics and crafted in the Foundry aboard the Orbiter.

Warframe's annual Nights of Naberus event is rising from the grave October 5, bringing the ancient Orokin festival of death to the Infested moon of Mars, Deimos, where players can celebrate with Daughter of the Entrati family by purchasing themed items with Mother Tokens from her storefront. Mother Tokens can be earned in-game by completing Bounties given by Mother on Deimos, found in the Cambion Drift, or earned by trading certain Resources with Grandmother. Nights of Naberus items released in previous years will once again be available, along with new exclusive offerings including Halloween Liset Decorations, Jack-o-Naught Noggle Statue, Revenant Glyphs, and more. Plus players can save up to 25% on Day of the Dead bundles from previous years. Nights of Naberus will be available to players for a limited time starting Wednesday, October 5 at 2 p.m. ET before returning to the grave on Wednesday, November 2 at 2 p.m. ET.