Posted in: Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Confirmed For Steam Release

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown will finally be making its way over to Steam, as players will have the chance to snag the game in August.

Article Summary Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown set for August Steam release with all updates.

Ubisoft confirms new trailer and launch date: August 8, 2024, for the Steam version.

Gameplay includes evolving Time Powers, combat, and mythical Persian adventures.

Explore the cursed Persian world of Mount Qaf, solve puzzles and uncover secrets.

Ubisoft announced today that they will finally release Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown on Steam as the game arrives in August. Steam players will be getting the full version of the game, complete with all of the updates and DLC content released to date, so you get to start off with everything at the start. Enjoy the latest trailer for this version as the game will be launched on August 8, 2024.

Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown

Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate. Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities. Use your Time Powers, combat, and platforming skills to perform deadly combos and defeat time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures. Discover a cursed Persian-inspired world filled with larger-than-life landmarks and explore a variety of highly detailed biomes, each with its own identity, wonder, and danger. Immerse yourself in a Persian mythological fantasy through an intriguing and original story as you use your wits to solve puzzles, find hidden treasures and complete quests to learn more about this corrupted place.

Unleash Your Inner Warrior: Use your Time Powers, combat, and platforming skills to perform deadly combos and defeat time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures.

Use your Time Powers, combat, and platforming skills to perform deadly combos and defeat time-corrupted enemies and mythological creatures. Lose Yourself In The Prodigious Mount Qaf: Discover a cursed Persian-inspired world filled with larger-than-life landmarks and explore a variety of highly detailed biomes, each with their own identity, wonder, and danger.

Discover a cursed Persian-inspired world filled with larger-than-life landmarks and explore a variety of highly detailed biomes, each with their own identity, wonder, and danger. Live An Epic Adventure: Immerse yourself in a Persian mythological​ fantasy through an intriguing and original story as you use your wits to solve puzzles, find hidden treasures, and complete quests to learn more about this corrupted place.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!