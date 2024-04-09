Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hidden Grove, ProbablyMonsters

ProbablyMonsters Reveals New Development Team & CPO

ProbablyMonsters has two new company announcements with a new development team in Hidden Grove and a new Chief Product Officer.

Article Summary ProbablyMonsters unveils new development team, Hidden Grove, and a fresh multiplayer game.

Industry veteran Adam Rymer joins ProbablyMonsters as the new Chief Product Officer.

Chris Opdahl, ex-Halo and Destiny, to lead Hidden Grove with a focus on an innovative project.

Hidden Grove's AAA pedigree boasts talents who've shaped Halo, Destiny, Mass Effect, and more.

ProbablyMonsters revealed two new items this week for their company, as they have a new Chief Product Officer and a new development team. First off, added to the company is media and entertainment executive Adam Rymer, who will take on the role of CPO. Rymer comes into the company with 25 years of experience spanning film, gaming, TV, digital, sports, and music. Along with this news, the company revealed Hidden Grove, a new development team led by Chris Opdahl. While finer details weren't revealed at this time, the team is working on a new original multiplayer competitive adventure game using Unreal Engine 5. We have more info about Hidden Grove for you below as we now wait patiently to see what they're working on.

ProbablyMonsters New Development Team: Hidden Grove

Hidden Grove General Manager Chris Opdahl is a strong creative leader known for his roles on the Halo and Destiny franchises. Through his over 20 years of experience as a game developer, he has managed teams of 50 designers on Destiny 2, helped create and direct a multidisciplinary team of over 150 at Bungie, and contributed to multiple Halo titles as a designer and design lead. In addition to shipping multiple critically and commercially successful games, he is adept at creatively directing and managing large organizations while creating high-functioning and empowered teams that build award-winning games.

Opdahl founded Hidden Grove with two Design Directors, Raylene Deck and Grant Mackay, who worked closely together for years on Destiny. They're supported by a full leadership team of world-building, engineering, and production veterans, including Executive Producer Lori Ada Kilty, Art Director Jedd Chevrier, Senior Engineering Director Dean Johnson, and Narrative Director Kate Welch. Together, they bring significant AAA experience spread across Halo, Destiny, Mass Effect, Dungeons & Dragons, and more. Hidden Grove is hiring, seeking diverse, motivated, highly skilled people who share their passion for bringing something new into the world.

