Project Wingman Will Be Coming Out In Early December

Some cool news from Humble Games this past week as they will be releasing Project Wingman on PC in early December 2020. The Sector D2 developed title had the release date revealed during The Escapist Games Showcase – Fall Edition last week, which will officially be December 1st, 2020. You can check out the latest trailer for the game below along with all the info you need to get into the aerial dog-fighting combat title.

Project Wingman is a combat flight action game with an emphasis on polished and refined gameplay, true-to-its-roots inspirations, and an engaging single player experience. Perfect for those who aren't looking for a simulator experience with the ease of pick up and play, all the way to those who want a fast-paced challenging flight action game. Dogfight, strike, and fly through combat zones based off an alternate history of Earth. Either over the cold waters of the Bering Strait, attacking tanks in the brutal deserts of the Orient, or diving through the Redwoods to strike targets of opportunity in the Pacific Northwest, across the oceans, above the scarred lands of the world, this war will take you from exotic battlefield to exotic battlefield, all while going up against odds way above your pay grade. Fly in varied and exciting scenarios and locations unlike you've ever seen before.

Engaging single player campaign.

Over 20 different aircraft and over 40 unique weapons at your disposal.

Fight different kinds of adversaries such as giant mechanized fortresses and railgun cannons.

Test your skills in Conquest mode and fight against hordes of adversaries.

Want a different Conquest experience? – Adjust it with modifiers to your liking.

Beautiful 3D Volumetric clouds rendered with TrueSKY.

Fully rebindable controls and HOTAS compatibility with DirectInput support.

VR Support.