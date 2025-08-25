Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Prop Haunt, Silent Forest Games

Prop Haunt Announces Early Access Release Date

The new 4-v-1 multiplayer psychological horror game Prop Haunt is coming to Early Access, as it will be released later this week

Indie game developer and publisher Silent Forest Games has confirmed the Early Access release date for their new title, Prop Haunt. In case the name didn't already tip you off, this is a 1-v-4 multiplayer psychological horror game in which multiple players take on the role of ghosts haunting different props on a map, while the remaining person plays a paranormal investigator trying to catch all of them and rid the house of evil spirits. As you play the game, your powers will grow, and you'll be able to have greater influence over the room so you can survive. You can check out more in the trailer here, as the game arrives on Steam in EA on August 29, 2025.

Prop Haunt

As a Ghost, your goal is to haunt as many objects as possible, gain energy, and unleash powers like blackouts, slowdowns, and jump scares. Destroy enough rooms and the investigator won't stand a chance. As the Investigator, you'll scan for supernatural activity using cameras, zap haunts to disrupt ghosts, and survive the night without being driven mad.

Camera-Based Investigation: Step into the investigator's shoes, scanning rooms with cameras to detect moving or levitating props. Zap haunts to stun ghosts or lock them in rooms, buying precious time to complete your sweep.

Step into the investigator's shoes, scanning rooms with cameras to detect moving or levitating props. Zap haunts to stun ghosts or lock them in rooms, buying precious time to complete your sweep. Haunt and Hide: As a ghost, possess everyday objects, teleport between rooms, and blend into your surroundings. The more you haunt, the more powerful you become, but draw too much attention and you'll give yourself away.

As a ghost, possess everyday objects, teleport between rooms, and blend into your surroundings. The more you haunt, the more powerful you become, but draw too much attention and you'll give yourself away. Evolving Ghost Powers: Keep haunted objects active to build energy, then unleash blackouts, slowdowns, terrifying scares, or destroy rooms entirely to shut down the investigation.

Keep haunted objects active to build energy, then unleash blackouts, slowdowns, terrifying scares, or destroy rooms entirely to shut down the investigation. Coordinated Mayhem: Work with up to three fellow ghosts to outwit and overwhelm the investigator. Destroy enough rooms and the ghosts will claim total victory.

