Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: FlatNine Games, Letter Lost

Psychological Horror Game Letter Lost Releases Free Demo

You can play a free demo of the new psychological horror title Letter Lost on Steam, offering up a small part of the opening game

Article Summary Experience Letter Lost, a new psychological horror game set in a mysterious island post office.

Download the free demo from FlatNine Games and start uncovering Kharnym Isle's hidden secrets.

Interact with villagers, sort mail, solve puzzles, and upgrade your workspace as the lone employee.

Dive into a dark narrative where nothing is allowed out and every letter could reveal unsettling truths.

Indie game developer and publisher FlatNine Games has released a free demo of their latest psychological horror title, Letter Lost. If you haven't seen the game yet, you take on the role of a new-hire at a post office where you'll be sorting the piled-up mail and bringing some order to chaos. In the middle of it, you'll start finding secrets that may or may not want to be found. The demo will offer up a small chunk of the start of the game to play while they continute to work on it. Enjoy the trailer here as the demo is available right now.

Letter Lost

In Letter Lost, players assume the role of the new sole hire at the Kharnym Isle Post Office, tasked with stamping, sorting, and delivering mail for the "friendly" residents. But beneath the mundane stamp and delivery routine lies something far more disquieting. Players will find themselves confined to the post-office, under mandatory room and board, and warned that stepping outside is "not part of the schedule." Speak with the residents of Kharnym, learn their secrets, and if you're feeling brave enough…open their mail to see what else they might be hiding. This dark story rich game will keep players on their toes as they search for clues, solve puzzles, and if they're lucky find a way out of the post office.

E mployee of the Month is nearly guaranteed as the only employee of the post office! It may seem like a lot of work but we have faith you'll be able to run this operation single handedly.

mployee of the Month is nearly guaranteed as the only employee of the post office! It may seem like a lot of work but we have faith you'll be able to run this operation single handedly. S tay for free! Don't worry about a pesky commute, we provide mandatory room and board so you can roll out of bed and start your day right away!

tay for free! Don't worry about a pesky commute, we provide mandatory room and board so you can roll out of bed and start your day right away! C ompensation will be provided daily. You can spend your hard earned money to upgrade your work space and make it your own!

ompensation will be provided daily. You can spend your hard earned money to upgrade your work space and make it your own! A ccess is limited. Your safety is important to us. Outside of Kharnym's locals, nothing is allowed in and more importantly nothing is allowed out. This is for your security.

ccess is limited. Your safety is important to us. Outside of Kharnym's locals, nothing is allowed in and more importantly nothing is allowed out. This is for your security. P erks are part of the job! Small delights make long days worthwhile. Sip coffee and enjoy other comforts found around the office – but remember work comes first.

erks are part of the job! Small delights make long days worthwhile. Sip coffee and enjoy other comforts found around the office – but remember work comes first. Essential skills will be rewarded. There is more to the post office than stamping letters. Here you'll be able to sharpen your multitasking and problem-solving abilities. All in a day's work!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!