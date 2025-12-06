Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Endflame, Silent Road

Psychological Horror Title Silent Road Announced For Steam

Take on the role of a Japanese taxi driver carrying odd passengers to their destinations at night in the new horror game Silent Road

Article Summary Silent Road is a new psychological horror game set on eerie Japanese forest roads at night.

Players become a night-shift taxi driver, ferrying mysterious passengers to unsettling destinations.

The game draws inspiration from Silent Hill and Fatal Frame, featuring chilling stories and haunting visuals.

Experience tense rides, disturbing passenger requests, and unravel the dark secrets of the haunted forest.

Indie game developer and publisher Endflame revealed their latest game on the way, as we got our first look at Slient Road. This is a new psychological horror game that takes inspiration from games such as Silent Hill and Fatal Frame. You'll be playing a taxi driver carrying passengers throughout the night shift, getting them to odd destinations and helping them fulfill odd requests. Most of which is in a deep remote forest area outside of the city. Are you able to handle this shift without suffering a weird fate yourself? Enjoy the trailer and info here as we wait to learn about a proper release date.

Silent Road

In Silent Road, you take on the role of a night-shift taxi driver navigating lonely forest routes and isolated villages. Each fare becomes a new test of nerve: peculiar passengers, whispered stories, and quiet conversations that turn colder with every mile. As the night unfolds and through tense rides, chilling encounters, and environmental clues scattered along the way, the truth behind the forest begins to emerge. Carry the local passengers through the night shift and watch closely. You never know what might unfold beyond the windshield… or in the back seat of your taxi. Visually, the game draws inspiration from classic Japanese horror aesthetics, echoing the likes of Silent Hill f and Fatal Frame, with its cyan-green tones, fog-drenched roads, and eerie atmosphere.

Japanese Horror: Experience a region shaped by tragedy, inspired by legends surrounding Japan's most haunted forests.

Experience a region shaped by tragedy, inspired by legends surrounding Japan's most haunted forests. Night-Shift Driving: Navigate abandoned highways, mountain passes, and silent village streets as tension builds inside the taxi.

Navigate abandoned highways, mountain passes, and silent village streets as tension builds inside the taxi. Strange Passengers: Pick up peculiar characters whose stories grow more disturbing with every encounter. Prepare yourself for whoever (or whatever) steps into your taxi.

Pick up peculiar characters whose stories grow more disturbing with every encounter. Prepare yourself for whoever (or whatever) steps into your taxi. Unsettling Requests: Exit the vehicle to assist passengers during their rides – simple tasks that never feel safe.

