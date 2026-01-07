Posted in: Games, Krafton, PUBG Battlegrounds, Video Games | Tagged: PUBG, PUBG: Battlegrounds

PUBG: Battlegrounds Has Launched Patch 39.2 On PC Today

PUBG: Battlegrounds has released Patch 39.2 on PC today with a few new items that will bring the frost and help you survive the cold

Article Summary PUBG: Battlegrounds Patch 39.2 brings intensified winter conditions to Erangel: Subzero on PC.

Satellite Crash zones replace Red Zones, offering high-risk, high-reward loot and new hazards during matches.

New survival tools, including the Frost Zone Bomb and Thermal Protection Suit, enhance frigid combat strategies.

Update adds item spawn rebalancing, Ranked security enhancements, and quality-of-life improvements for players.

Krafton has launched a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds, bringing the cold and more to PC today, with consoles to follow next week. Among the new additions are more hazards on Erangel: Subzero, which invludes new Satellite Crash zones that will replace Red Zones. These cause impact damage and generate Blue Zone spheres, but also supposedly contain high-quality loot such as the new Frost Zone Bone and Thermal Protection Suit. We have a trailer above and notes below, as well as more details in their latest patch notes post, as PC players can enjoy this now, with console players getting the update on January 15.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Patch 39.2

Expanded Environment for Erangel: Subzero: Originally introduced in December, Erangel: Subzero now features intensified winter conditions across the entire map. Stronger blizzards and whiteout effects reduce visibility, heightening survival tension in Normal Match, Ranked, and Custom Match.

Originally introduced in December, Erangel: Subzero now features intensified winter conditions across the entire map. Stronger blizzards and whiteout effects reduce visibility, heightening survival tension in Normal Match, Ranked, and Custom Match. New Special Zone – Satellite Crash : Update 39.2 introduces Satellite Crash, a new Special Zone that replaces the Red Zone in Erangel: Subzero. Satellites crash into the map multiple times per match, dealing impact damage and generating Blue Zone spheres. While highly dangerous, these crash sites also offer valuable loot, creating high-risk, high-reward decision points for players.

: Update 39.2 introduces Satellite Crash, a new Special Zone that replaces the Red Zone in Erangel: Subzero. Satellites crash into the map multiple times per match, dealing impact damage and generating Blue Zone spheres. While highly dangerous, these crash sites also offer valuable loot, creating high-risk, high-reward decision points for players. New Survival Tools for Extreme Conditions: Update 39.2 adds new tools available exclusively through crashed Satellites, expanding tactical options in extreme winter environments. The Frost Zone Bomb creates a large freezing Blue Zone that can disrupt combat flow, while the Thermal Protection Suit mitigates Blue Zone damage and prevents freezing effects, with durability decreasing as damage is absorbed.

Update 39.2 adds new tools available exclusively through crashed Satellites, expanding tactical options in extreme winter environments. The Frost Zone Bomb creates a large freezing Blue Zone that can disrupt combat flow, while the Thermal Protection Suit mitigates Blue Zone damage and prevents freezing effects, with durability decreasing as damage is absorbed. Additional Gameplay and System Updates: Beyond Erangel, the update includes item spawn rebalancing on Rondo to improve looting consistency, including increased spawns in Secret Rooms. On PC, a new secondary password feature enhances account security and replaces SMS verification for Ranked mode.

Beyond Erangel, the update includes item spawn rebalancing on Rondo to improve looting consistency, including increased spawns in Secret Rooms. On PC, a new secondary password feature enhances account security and replaces SMS verification for Ranked mode. Quality-of-Life Improvements: Additional updates include refinements to Team Deathmatch notification effects, the launch of a new Survivor Pass, increased salvage limits in the Hideout, and various bug fixes across all platforms.

