PUBG: Battlegrounds Releases Spring Fest 2025 Update

PUBG: Battlegrounds has added a new update this week, as the game has included the new Spring Fest 2025 and Sanhok updates

Article Summary Spring Fest 2025 update brings Greek Mythology-themed rewards and Crafter Pass.

Sanhok map enhancements include Loot Truck revival and new Recall System.

New Gunplay Labs mode with Aim Punch testing and faster-paced combat.

Update 33.2 goes live on PC and launches on consoles by January 21.

Krafton released a fresh new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds this week, as they have brought in a new event as well as some much-needed upgrades. Update 33.2 went live on PC already and will launch on Consoles on January 23, bringing with it the new Spring Fest 2025 that includes several new rewards based on Greek mythology. What's more, they have added multiple updates to the Sanhok map that were being requested and just needed to happen. They've also included a new mode in the Gunplay Labs. We have some of the dev notes for you below, and you can read everything in full detail on their latest set of patch notes, as the content is now live in the game.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Update 33.2

Spring Fest 2025

Spring Fest returns with a new Greek Mythology theme in PUBG: Battlegrounds, offering players the Crafter Pass packed with progressive weapon skins, Chromas, and special crafting items inspired by iconic mythical creatures. Unlock a new custom lobby skin and more festive surprises throughout the event.

Sanhok Updates: Loot Truck Returns and Recall System Added

Loot Truck Revival: The beloved Loot Truck is back on Sanhok! Functioning much like before, there will be four Loot Trucks per match, spawning at designated locations shortly after the match begins.

Recall System: Based on player feedback, the Recall System has been introduced to Sanhok. Adjusted for the map's smaller size, Recall fights will occur less frequently, offering a more balanced experience.

Gunplay Labs: Aim Punch Testing

The latest Gunplay Labs mode, Aim Punch, is set to be live on PC on January 22 and on Console on January 30, allowing players to test out changes to aim punch levels across different weapon types. Drop into a fast-paced combat environment with quicker Blue Zones and increased loot, designed to encourage more frequent encounters and intense battles.

