PUBG: Battlegrounds Releases Update 34.2 For Its 8th Anniversary

PUBG: Battlegrounds has dropped its latest update this week, as the team is celebrating the game's 8th Anniversary with new content

Krafton dropped a new update for PUBG: Battlegrounds this week, as Update 34.2 brings several new additions along with the 8th Anniversary celebrations. The month ahead comes with some awesome content for longtime players as you'll experience several special events, a chance to claim the 8th Anniversary Pack, as well as a Lucky G-Coin Box, plus a series of Special Drops Missions that grant even more rewards. The devs are even putting out a Hidden Code event with hidden treasures and surprises on Erangel, so be on the lookout for that while you're trying not to get shot. You'll also hear new lobby music made by French electronic group M83, which we have a video of for you here. You can see the dev notes and video here as well, with a full set of patch notes on their website.

PUBG: Battlegrounds – Update 34.2

Anniversary Celebration: Players will find festive decorations across various maps, including care packages, energy drinks, and the starting plane. The starting island features a Bobble Bot statue, where players can throw special golden grenades to display their names. Additionally, the update introduces a new anniversary lobby music track in collaboration with M83, the globally renowned French electronic music group known for their atmospheric, cinematic sound. Alongside these, special anniversary events offer exclusive rewards for players: The Web Event allows access to the in-game lobby banner, where the 8th Anniversary Pack and a Lucky G-Coin Box can be claimed. A series of Special Drops Missions, including 8th Anniversary with You, 8th Anniversary Surprise, Lucky 8, and Mission: 8, grant rewards such as the 8th Anniversary Crown emblem, nameplates, a Victory Dance, event tokens, and contraband coupons. The Hidden Code Event challenges players to explore Erangel in search of hidden treasures and surprises.

Players will find festive decorations across various maps, including care packages, energy drinks, and the starting plane. The starting island features a Bobble Bot statue, where players can throw special golden grenades to display their names. Additionally, the update introduces a new anniversary lobby music track in collaboration with M83, the globally renowned French electronic music group known for their atmospheric, cinematic sound. Alongside these, special anniversary events offer exclusive rewards for players: Arcade Updates: Arcade mode receives key improvements, including new Team Deathmatch maps (Deston Arena, Vikendi Train Station, and Sanhok Camp Bravo), adjusted spawn kits, and fully randomized maps in Intense Battle Royale. Other updates include weapon attachment changes, a new Random LMG Crate, and an increased Custom Match player cap of 100. Hot Drop now supports up to 64 players, bringing back higher-intensity matches.

Arcade mode receives key improvements, including new Team Deathmatch maps (Deston Arena, Vikendi Train Station, and Sanhok Camp Bravo), adjusted spawn kits, and fully randomized maps in Intense Battle Royale. Other updates include weapon attachment changes, a new Random LMG Crate, and an increased Custom Match player cap of 100. Hot Drop now supports up to 64 players, bringing back higher-intensity matches. Gunplay Balance Adjustments: Based on feedback from January's Gunplay Labs: Aim Punch test, further adjustments have been implemented, with another round of testing planned for March.

