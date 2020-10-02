PUBG Mobile Announces Collaboration With K-Pop Group Blackpink

PUBG Corp. and Tencent Games revealed a new PUBG Mobile collaboration this morning with the K-Pop group Blackpink. The group just dropped a new album and for a short period of time, players can tune into the in-game lobby to hear a new track from it. What's more, they've added a bunch of new content themed around the group and the album for you to experience as you play. We have the complete details of it below from the announcement made today, but basically, if you love the band and you love playing the game, this is going to be your mental chocolate and peanut butter for the next month.

Upon logging into PUBG Mobile, players can listen to the title song "Lovesick Girls" from The Album via the in-game lobby music. Earlier, players were able to tune into "How You Like That," the first single from the new album. Similarly, there will be special themed content and visuals in game to celebrate Blackpink's new album release and also the collaboration. From October 2nd-8th, players can witness the special collaboration billboards in the New Erangel. From October 2nd to November 2nd, PUBG Mobile's airdrop plane will be painted pink with the Blackpink logo. Exclusive airdrop with themed color and The Album icon, releases pink smoke as it appears in the popular battlefields. Players can enjoy Blackpink's iconic style and music while playing in PUBG Mobile. From September 24th, PUBG Mobile has revealed multiple collaboration content and event for players to experience, including themed lobby visuals, loading pages and in-game support event for fans to win exclusive rewards. Players can still check out the themed collaborative features and participate in the event to support the Blackpink collaboration.