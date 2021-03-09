PUBG Mobile Celebrates Its Third Year Anniversary With An Update

PUBG Mobile is celebrating its third anniversary this week, and with it comes a brand new update for the game. Tencent Games and Krafton have added the 1.3 Update to the game today, which will add a new event called Hundred Rhythms, as well as a few upgrades and additions to the game. Starting today, players can drop into the all-new music-themed game mode "Hundred Rhythms" in the Erangel map. When you queue up for the new variant, you'll get a prompt to choose one of three special armbands on Spawn Island. Each one gives you special abilities in the game unique to that armband, including one core active ability boost and the ability to upgrade with two passive boosts by collecting cassettes hidden throughout the map. We got more info on the armbands below as well as notes from the team about the 1.3 Update.

Guardian Armband Music Barrier (Active) – This skill activates a device that generates a semi-transparent barrier to reduse part of the damage from enemy fire

Music Barrier (Active) – This skill activates a device that generates a semi-transparent barrier to reduse part of the damage from enemy fire Music Conversion (Passive) – This skill activates an interactive feature of the barrier generator. Players can use this feature to disable the barrier and recover the Energy of allies within range instead.

Pop Metal (Passive) – Players and allies have decreased reload time within the barrier Recon Knight Armband Sonic Scan (Active) – Players with this ability can throw a scanning device, revealing the location of nearby enemies with marks

Sonic Scan (Active) – Players with this ability can throw a scanning device, revealing the location of nearby enemies with marks Encore (Passive) – Knocking down marked enemies recovers player health

Sound Burst (Passive) – Ammunition deals additional electric charge damage when dealt to marked enemies Survivor Armband Stealth (Active) – This ability allows players to activate a wearable Ghillie Suit for a short time, which conceals weapons and backpack on their backs

Stealth (Active) – This ability allows players to activate a wearable Ghillie Suit for a short time, which conceals weapons and backpack on their backs Surveillance (Passive) – A UI tip will appear on-screen if there are any enemies nearby

Breathing Easy (Passive) – Health is generated after a period of no damage being dealt to them.

As part of the music festival, there will be electronic music square in Erangel, Spawn Island and Cheer Park, with a DJ stage, a music arcade machine, and a techno launcher for players to enjoy. The special remixed version of PUBG Mobile Originals music will be played in the stage. Players can also enjoy more DJ music being played randomly starting from March 15, as a special celebration of anniversary. In addition, there will be a music player in players' Space that players can listen to different songs by getting the albums and can set as BGM for their Space. Mosin-Nagant – The Mosin-Nagant will spawn on Erangel and Vikendi, replacing some of the Kar98K rifles. The Mosin-Nagant is a 7.62mm bolt-action sniper rifle that is as powerful as the Kar98K, but its bullets fly faster and have less damage drop-off. It can knock out an unarmored enemy with a single shot from a long distance.

– The Mosin-Nagant will spawn on Erangel and Vikendi, replacing some of the Kar98K rifles. The Mosin-Nagant is a 7.62mm bolt-action sniper rifle that is as powerful as the Kar98K, but its bullets fly faster and have less damage drop-off. It can knock out an unarmored enemy with a single shot from a long distance. Motor Glider – Players can now traverse Erangel and Miramar from the skies in this two-seat arial vehicle that consists of a front seat for the pilot and a back seat where passengers can shoot from. To take off, the Motor Glider must gain enough speed, and then the pilot must press the ascend button to raise the nose. The Motor Glider uses fuel based upon its engine speed.

– Players can now traverse Erangel and Miramar from the skies in this two-seat arial vehicle that consists of a front seat for the pilot and a back seat where passengers can shoot from. To take off, the Motor Glider must gain enough speed, and then the pilot must press the ascend button to raise the nose. The Motor Glider uses fuel based upon its engine speed. Metro Royale Update – The new chapter "Uncover" will be available for Metro Royale mode with Metro Exodus monsters and the Tikhar Rifle removed. At the start of the new chapter, player rankings, honor levels, and inventory will be reset. New honor rewards released, including AG, permanent finishes, and other cool rewards. Extra elite enemies will suddenly appear on the battlegrounds, which can be defeated for great rewards. More AI and equipment balancing adjustments made.